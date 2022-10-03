Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16: ‘My grandfather, father, brother have been at top of their industry, now its my turn...'

Shalin Bhanot, who shot to fame with television show Naaginn, has finally entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor had earlier won dance reality show Nach Baliye season 4 with ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur, who also participated on Bigg Boss 13. He has worked in numerous hit shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Suryaputra Karn and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and is known for playing Ravan in the mythological shows he has featured in. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta says 'Salman Khan knows how to take you in the right direction'

Before entering the house, Shalin spoke to Hindustan Times about why he said yes to the show. He said he wants to make his family proud, many of whom have excelled in their respective fields. Excerpts from the interview:

What made you say yes to Bigg Boss?

Its been quite sometime since I’ve had an adrenaline rush so I guess this is it. I was in Australia when the makers called me and I am still wondering I have actually said yes to Bigg Boss. Jokes apart, my grandfather, father, brother all have been at the top of their industry when it comes to their work and so its now my turn to do the same so that post this, when they go out, people recognize them as Shalin’s father or Shalin’s brother!

Last year winner Tejasswi Prakash bagged Naagin after winning Bigg Boss 15. You have an old association with Naagin. Do you think you will be able to make it to the finale?

I am going into the show aiming for the win, who wants to settle for anything less? That’s the spirit of a winner and I know that I have everything it takes to win.

What is on your mind: winning the game at any cost or keeping it real?

Keeping it real so that it makes me a winner!

What is your strategy for the game?

Does any strategy work? I mean it's a game that is unpredictable. So I am in it giving my best and the rest, let's see. I am going to enjoy myself because when the journey is enjoyable, the destination and the road to get there is all the more worth it.

Have you picked any qualities or success mantra from the previous winners?

I haven’t seen any of the previous seasons so I wouldn’t know.

What kept you away for television for so long?

I was busy with my OTT show Inspector Avinash which hopefully shall be releasing soon, in fact, most probably when I am inside the house.