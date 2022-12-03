Bigg Boss 16's Salman Khan scolds Archana Gautam: 'Apne aap ko samajhti kya hain?

On Saturday's episode, host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gaugatam for her comments on Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot and their looks. (Also read: Salman Khan challenges Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s friendship on Bigg Boss 16)

Salman asked Archana, "Archana you are flying too high with your attitude. For Sumbul, you said 'Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao bhaiya (take a look at the faces before you make them the queen or king).' Everybody in India knows this face and because of this face, many people know her. Aap apne aap ko samajhti kya hain (What do you even think of yourself)? For Shalin, you said 'he has a face like a dog'!"

Shalin tried to speak at this point but Salman asked him not to, before finally yelling at him, "I said not now!" The video clip also showed Salman Khan asking the contestants to name the one person they wish to kick out of the reality show. Archana, Sumbul and MC Stan named Shalin for eviction.

The promo also showed Tina Datta explaining why she has not had any selfless equations on the show and uses each of her relation as a deal. “I came on Bigg Boss as a contestant, as an individual. So when I got the opportunity, I played like one, and I had to make the best use of it. I told them 'if I am supporting you guys against the common people, I will look at what benefits do I get.”

Salman asked Tina if she was playing the same game with Shalin and she responded: “I will take a step back from him as well. I may not continue the friendship because it has backfired for me.”

