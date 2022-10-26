Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer fight, he says, ‘I don’t need you’. Watch

It seems Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer’s closeness on Bigg Boss 16 is at an end. After the recent episode, where Shalin did not take Sumbul’s name in people to save from elimination, the actor took offence and confronted him. A promo for the upcoming episode shows things heating up between the two with Shalin telling her bluntly, “I don’t need you.” Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's dad scolds her, says Shalin Bhanot is using her

A promo for the upcoming episode shared by Bigg Boss’ official handle on Twitter gives a glimpse of the fight between Sumbul and Shalin. After she confronts him, Sumbul asks in Hindi, “Have you even taken my name once that we should save her?” Shalin Bhanot responds saying that he will always stand by her but Sumbul interrupts and says, “Don’t test me again and again Shalin.” At this, an angry Shalin calls her yedi (Marathi word for idiot) and says, “Don’t you understand anything?”

Sumbul counters back by reminding him of all the times she stood up for him. Shalin, however, responds by saying, “Mujhe aapki zaroorat nahi hai (I don’t need you).”

Shalin and Sumbul have been close since the new season of Bigg Boss began a few weeks ago. There were rumours that the two were even in a relationship. Recently, Sumbul’s father spoke to the contestants via video call and berated not just his daughter but also Shalin and fellow contestant Tina Datta. He told Sumbul that she is ‘being used’ and chided Shalin for not handling her in a mature fashion.

Reacting to this new video, many fans of the actor sided with her father’s assertion. “We are tired with this all drama, Now Sumbul should understand that Shalin is toying with her,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “They will never be friends again because Sumbul is honest but Shalin is a traitor.” There were many who felt that Sumbul was overreacting and that she should have been nominated.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on Voot every evening. On Fridays and Saturdays, host Salman Khan appears with his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

