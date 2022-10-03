Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta says 'Salman Khan knows how to take you in the right direction'

Tina Datta, who shot to fame as Ichcha on TV show Uttaran, is now in the Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant. She arrived on stage in a shimmery red saree and was soon accompanied by her Uttaran co-star and now co-contestant Sreejita De. Sreejita called her ‘dominating’ as they prepared to enter the house. Also read: Bigg Boss 16 house will blow your mind with its very colourful, circus-inspired theme, lavish bedrooms. See pics

Before entering the circus-themed Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina spoke to Hindustan Times about why she finally said yes to the idea of joining the show and what kept her busy all these years. She also spoke about how she would conduct herself in the house and why every contestant is obviously little scared of the host, Salman Khan. Excerpts from the interview:

What made you say yes to Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss is the most challenging reality show on Indian television. Honestly, I always thought I can’t but then there comes a time in life, when one must take risks, one must take on challenges head on and I think this year is that year, when everything fell into place and yes I will be a part of Bigg Boss this season.

You had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 14 as a guest. Is it nostalgic to enter the house as a contestant?

Yes of course, I have followed the show as an audience as well as visited the sets but it was in a different capacity. This time the house is going to be mine, I will be living inside it so its very different.

How do you plan to play the game?

I am going to be the real Tina, unfiltered and the independent survivor woman I have been outside in the world, exactly what the world will see inside as well.

What is on your mind: winning the game at any cost or keeping it real?

Keeping it real because the win will come when I have kept it real….there’s no point chasing something fake, the audience will always choose a winner as per the real and never something make believe.

What kept you away for television for 3 years?

I was busy with OTT as I have done web series like Naxalbari as well as some international projects abroad. I feel it's better to choose work that excites you rather than jump onto things that aren’t convincing just for the sake of it.

Will you be worried if Salman Khan scolds you in the house?

Who isn’t nervous about Salman? He’s our mentor, our host and also the one who does scold the contestants when they go wrong but that’s what people love about him, he knows how to take you in the right direction. I always feel one should take constructive criticism in the right way.

