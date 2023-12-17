Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets eliminated; reveals why she wanted to 'run away' from BB house and who could be the winner

Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan, who is better known by her stage name Khanzaadi, was among the most talked about contestants of this season. After her eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi told DNA in an interview why she wanted to 'run away' from Bigg Boss house (BB house). Also read: Twitter convinced Khanzaadi's elimination over Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar is 'unfair'

Khanzaadi on why she wanted to leave BB

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi has been eliminated from the show.

Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, who is a rapper, singer and songwriter hailing from Assam, said, "Main tadap rahi thi bahar aane ke liye (I was dying to get out from the house). I went inside with strong willpower, and I did put across myself many times. But after a while, I lost my interest in the game, and I wanted to run away from the house."

Her elimination wasn't based on audience votes, but Khanzaadi chose not to save herself, during the buzzer round of Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.

'Main pagal nahi hoon'

In the last couple of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with actor-host Salman Khan, Khanzaadi had said that the housemates ganged up against her and would mock her health issues.

Speaking about it, she said in the same interview, "Main pagal nahi hoon ki main khudh se baar-baar cheez daurati rahungi. Yeh baatein hui hai, and it used to make me feel disconnected from the house. Main toot gayi thi, ro padi thi (I am not crazy blaming others. My health issues were discussed, and mocked by them). I think except Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and Vicky Jain bhai (brother), everyone else ganged up against me. When I got hurt during a task, I shared my health issues and used it as a trigger point."

Speaking about the potential winners of Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi named actor Ankita Lokhande, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain, businessman and Ankita's husband, as top contenders for the trophy this year. Apart from its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.

