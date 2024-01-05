Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain channels his mother, reminds Ankita Lokhande of the 'freedom' he has given her

On one of the early episodes of the currently-on-air Bigg Boss 17, contestant Vicky Jain's mom spoke about all the chooth (freedom) that he has allowed his wife, co-contestant Ankita Lokhande. Fans of the show were shocked and called out Vicky's mom for her archaic ideology, but now, looks like Vicky also thinks just like her. (Also read: Vicky Jain's mother lashes out at Ankita Lokhande for throwing chappal at him on Bigg Boss 17. Watch) Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were fighting again on Bigg Boss 17.

New fight between Ankita and Vicky

In a promo for an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Ankita and Vicky are seen quarrelling over him spending time with Mannara Chopra. He was asking about how she did not have dinner the last night and was looking sad. Ankita was watching all of it from afar. She stormed out of the room and Vicky followed her with his breakfast bowl in his hand. He took a seat at the dining table and Ankita sat down near him for a showdown. She said that she doesn't have a problem if he wants to sit with Mannara. Vicky, however, told her that of course, she has a problem with it.

Vicky Jain to Ankita

“Tu apna din bhar Munna (Munawar) ke saath baith kar khana khati hai, chai peeti hai, main tereko kuch bolta hu (You are hanging out with Munawar all day, do I say anything to you)?” Ankita replies that she does not sit with him all day. When Ankita says that he hangs out with Mannara too often, he says, “Haan toh jaauga, kya galat hai usme (I will go to her, what's wrong with that)?”

Their fight then moves to the bedroom where Vicky tells Ankita how Ankita holds Munawar's hand and hugs him when he is upset. “Tu karti hai, main tereko freedom deta hu na (Don't I give you the freedom)?” He then suggests that he won't talk to Mannara if she doesn't talk to Munawar. Ankita calls it a ‘shameless’ suggestion.

Vicky and Ankita have been warring since they entered the Bigg Boss house. Ankita has even said that she will divorce him once the show ends, though she might not have been all that serious about it.

