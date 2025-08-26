Bigg Boss 19 looks good and fresh, say fans after BB replaces ‘cringe anthems’ with morning songs, unveils secret room

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, with fans eagerly awaiting each new season for its dose of drama and entertainment. Over the past two seasons, however, viewers voiced concerns about the show losing its spark. Now, with season 19, it seems the makers have taken that feedback seriously. Just one episode in, fans are already praising the season for feeling fresh, exciting, and true to the Bigg Boss essence once again. Salman Khan returns as host for Bigg Boss 19.

Fans review Bigg Boss 19's first episode

One of the biggest changes from the past two seasons is that season 19 doesn’t have the so-called “cringe anthems” played to wake up the contestants. Instead, it has returned to Bollywood songs, just like in the earlier seasons. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Bigg Boss contestants dancing to Dhating Naach from Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and wrote, “Finally no more cringe anthem this year in Bigg Boss.”

Fans also shared their views on the first episode of Bigg Boss. One wrote, “Song + secret room! Finally BB19 on a good start.” Another commented, “This season looks good and fresh.” A third comment read, “Bigg Boss ka redemption era is going on or what.” One fan added, “Looks like they finally got the budget to buy song licences vs the stupid anthem.” Another praised the casting and wrote, “BB has clearly opened a personality buffet this szn. No pre-made fds, just raw start!”

In the previous seasons, fans accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards contestants and even criticised it for interfering in their decisions. However, this year, Bigg Boss has chosen to stay out of the decision-making process, which aligns with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”—handing over the power to the housemates themselves.

About Bigg Boss 19

On the very first day, Bigg Boss asked contestants to choose a person they felt was unworthy of being a housemate due to having the least interesting personality. The majority named Farhana Bhatt, and Bigg Boss announced that her journey had ended. However, in a twist, she was moved into a secret room, where she will monitor the contestants 24/7 and even play a role in decision-making.

This season stars 16 contestants, including Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Nagma Mirajkar, international performer Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari and Abhishek Bajaj, among others. Salman Khan will once again host Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is available to watch on JioCinema and Colors TV.