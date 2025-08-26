Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Mallik, Kunicka Sadanand and others vote ‘rude’ Farhana Bhatt out, but BB introduces a big twist

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with drama and entertainment right from day one. The contestants were called into the assembly room as Bigg Boss finally opened it for the first eviction discussion. While Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand and others voted to oust actor and content creator Farhana Bhatt, the big question remains: is she really out of the house? Farhana Bhatt voted out by fellow Bigg Boss 19 housemates.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants vote Farhana Bhatt out

On Monday, Bigg Boss asked the 16 contestants to choose one housemate they felt was not fit to stay in the game because of his or her least impressive personality. Kunickaa called Farhana out for having an ‘attitude’, while Armaan stated that she considered herself ‘above them all’ and carried negative energy. Four other contestants, including Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali, also voted against her, citing her ‘rude behaviour’.

Bigg Boss introduces a big twist

Soon after this, Bigg Boss announced, “Farhana, aapka Bigg Boss ka safar yahin samapt hota hai (Your Bigg Boss journey ends here).” An annoyed Farhana was then seen packing her bags and leaving the house without meeting anyone except Tanya Mittal. While everyone assumed she had been evicted, Bigg Boss revealed a big twist by placing Farhana in a secret room. From there, she will be able to watch the contestants live 24/7 and make decisions that will directly affect the housemates. Bigg Boss described this as a consequence of the housemates’ choice.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show kicked off on August 24 with a grand premiere. Salman introduced 16 contestants, including Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Amaal Mallik, among others. The new theme of the show, ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, gives decision-making power to the contestants themselves. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, with a delayed telecast on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.