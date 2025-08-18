Shehnaaz Gill calls it unfair to choose between brother Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari ahead of Bigg Boss 19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to host one of television’s most loved reality shows, Bigg Boss. The new season has handed fans the power to choose between two contestants, Shehbaz Badesha or Mridul Tiwari. Now, Shehbaz’s sister and actor Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame in Bigg Boss 13, has reacted to the new twist. Shehnaaz Gill talks about brother Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari's Bigg Boss 19 entry.

Shehnaaz Gill on voting between Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari

JioHotstar recently handed over the power to the viewers, allowing them to decide which contestant should step into the house. Staying true to this season’s democracy-driven theme, the platform launched a special segment titled Fans Ka Faisla, giving the audience a unique chance to influence the direction of the show. The two contestants fighting for the spot in the house are Shehbaz and YouTuber Mridul. The person with the highest votes will be revealed on Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere.

On Sunday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram stories and shared a video, calling it unfair to choose between Shehbaz and Mridul. She said, “When I was on Bigg Boss 13, my brother Shehbaz had been manifesting to be in the show since then. He had stayed there for a week, and people had loved him a lot. Now, finally, he is getting a chance to go on Bigg Boss 19. But the opportunity is such that both the guys have been nominated and left homeless, which is quite unfair.”

She added, “I really want both of them to go in, but I want you all to vote for Shehbaz. They are so eager to go inside, let them go there. Only then will they know how difficult the journey is. Please send both the boys in.”

During her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz’s fun-loving, bubbly personality instantly won over audiences, with her quirky English and hilarious impersonations of fellow housemates. Her bond with Sidharth Shukla captivated viewers, and fans fondly coined their chemistry as SidNaaz. She finished third in the season and continues to enjoy a massive loyal fan base.

About Bigg Boss 19

The teaser of the new season was released on July 31, heightening fan excitement. Salman introduced the theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, which promises a twist where housemates will wield the power to make major decisions. While the official line-up remains under wraps, actors Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Dheeraj Dhoopar and content creators such as Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are rumoured to be part of the show. Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24 on JioCinema.

Talking about the season, Salman said in a statement: “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar means the power is in their hands, and when people get power, their true faces are revealed. This time, the contestants have been given full authority to make their own decisions, but every decision comes with a consequence. I always say, play with dignity, but these people leave dignity behind and bring in drama. This season, they’ll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who’s coming back to set the record straight!”