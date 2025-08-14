Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan unveils ‘Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar’ theme, fans will get to choose one contestant

Bigg Boss 19: Fans are eagerly waiting for the brand new season of Bigg Boss. On Thursday, Salman Khan unveiled the new theme and format that the show will apply this season, naming it ‘Democrazy’ and ‘gharwaalon ki sarkaar’. This time, fans will have huge power, and for now, they can choose between Shehbaz Badesha or Mridul Tiwari as one of the contestants! Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan shared the 'gharwaalon ki sarkaar' theme for this season.

What is the new theme?

JioHotstar has given viewers the authority to decide which contestant will enter the house, in line with the season’s overarching theme of democracy. Through its special contest ‘Fans Ka Faisla’, this one-of-a-kind initiative puts the power directly in the hands of the audience to shape the course of the show.

How can fans choose?

Two shortlisted contenders will compete for a single spot: Shehbaz Badesha, who is the brother of Shehnaaz Gill, and Mridul Tiwari, one of India’s most-followed YouTubers, with over 18 million subscribers.

Voting for Fans Ka Faisla is now open exclusively on the JioHotstar app and will remain live until 11:59 PM on 21 August. The contestant receiving the highest number of votes will be unveiled during the Grand Premiere, where Salman Khan will introduce them.

Speaking about the fan-driven format, Shehbaz Badesha said, "Last time I came in for a short spin, bas ek chhota sa jhalak dikhaya tha, but this time, main pura season ka tadka ban ke jaaunga. I’ve been part of Bigg Boss before, but always from the sidelines—either cheering for my sister Shehnaz or visiting as a guest. This time, it’s different… this time, it could be my journey. I'm not just a ‘celebrity sibling’; I’m someone who’s been underestimated and overlooked. I know the kind of energy I bring, unfiltered, unpredictable, and unapologetically Punjabi. I’m not here to play safe or be everyone’s best friend. I’m here to shake things up and give people something to talk about. The best part is that the audience gets to decide if I even step inside. I promise to make this season as entertaining as Shehnaz’s season was. If you want someone who won’t play it safe, vote Shehbaz.”

What Mridul said

Meanwhile, Mridul Tiwari said, “Bigg Boss isn’t just a show—it’s a proving ground and I have been ready for this fight for years. I am ready to bring my wit, my game, and an unfiltered version of who I am. I am not someone who blends into the background; rather, I believe in taking a stand, facing challenges head-on, and competing with power. No hiding, no sugar-coating—just real competition. Ultimately, the audience will decide who deserves to stay, and I trust them to recognise authenticity when they see it. I am ready to give my all- and with a fan-powered brotherhood by my side, let’s make it happen and win this together”

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24. It will air on JioHotstar at 9 PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM.