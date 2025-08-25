Armaan Malik cheers for brother Amaal Mallik as he enters Bigg Boss 19: 'Jeet ke aana Sher Khan'

Bigg Boss 19 premiered with full fanfare, and host Salman Khan introduced 16 fresh faces set to shake things up inside the house. Among the unexpected entries was popular singer-composer Amaal Mallik, whose decision to join the reality show surprised many, including his own family. Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan Malik supported him on social media, encouraging him to enjoy the experience despite initial reservations.

However, Armaan Malik threw his full support behind his brother’s Bigg Boss journey. Reposting Amaal’s announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Armaan wrote, "Jeet ke aana Sher Khan, break a leg! (Just not literally) (come back with the winner's trophy, Sher Khan).”

When a fan asked him how he really felt about Amaal stepping into the BB house, Armaan replied: “Obviously, it was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai.("Obviously, I was never in favour of it, but now who can explain anything to Amaal bhai sahab. Anyway, let him treat it like boarding school, have some fun, and come back soon. We have a lot of songs pending.)”

Even Salman Khan admitted he was sceptical about Amaal joining the reality show. “Your songs are doing well, your shows are doing well,” Salman told Amaal during the premiere. “I didn’t think you’d actually go through with it.”

Amaal responded warmly, crediting Salman for being a turning point in his career. “You gave me that start 10 years ago. Today, I’m doing something completely different — and once again, you’re a part of it. You’re lucky for me.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with a dynamic mix of contestants from diverse backgrounds. The confirmed lineup includes singer-composer Amaal Mallik, TV actor Gaurav Khanna, actor Ashnoor Kaur, content creators Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, stand-up comedian Pranit More, actor Neelam Giri, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, and model Nehal Chudasama.

Shehbaz Badesha, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeeshan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Hunar Hale, Shafaq Naaz, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Natalia Janoszek, Siwet Tomar, and Khank Waghnani are also in the house.