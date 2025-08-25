Pranit More's old jokes on Salman Khan's driving, farmhouse resurface as he enters Bigg Boss 19

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has officially stepped into the Bigg Boss 19 house as a contestant. But as he begins his reality TV journey, the internet is digging into his comedic past and finding plenty of punchlines aimed at none other than Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. Stand-up comedian Pranit More entered Bigg Boss 19, sparking discussions about his previous jokes aimed at host Salman Khan.

Pranit jokes about Salman Khan resurface

Old clips of Pranit’s stand-up routines have resurfaced online, where he playfully takes digs at the Bollywood superstar. From joking about Salman’s infamous driving to his Panvel farmhouse and signature bracelet, Pranit didn’t hold back when crafting his sets.

In one viral video, Pranit teases a woman in the audience wearing a large ring, saying it resembles Salman’s iconic bracelet. The woman cheekily responds, “Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon (Yes, I have got half of his stone),” to which Pranit retorts, “Farmhouse par gayi thi kya (did you go to his farmhouse)?”—sending the crowd into laughter.

In another bit, while speaking with an NGO worker, Pranit asks which organisation she’s from. When she replies, “Humara Foothpath,” Pranit jokes, “Kon hai iska brand ambassador… Salman Khan (Who is the brand ambassador, Salman Khan)?”, a reference fans were quick to label “bold” given Salman’s controversial history.

Additional clips, shared by TellyChakkar, show Pranit saying, “Salman paise nahi khata, logon ke career khata hai (Salman doesn't take money, he takes away other people's career),” and another where he mimics a conversation with Rohit Shetty about stunt driving, with Salman allegedly jumping at the chance to participate: “Kidar sign karneka hai? (where do I need to sign)”

However, the tables turned when Pranit came face-to-face with the man himself on the Bigg Boss 19 premiere. Standing alongside Salman Khan on stage, the mood shifted. In Marathi, Salman teased Pranit about his past jabs, asking if he’d continue cracking jokes at his expense. Pranit humbly responded, “Nahi sir, aap par mazak udaunga, toh khud udd jaunga. (No, sir. If I crack jokes on you, then I will become a joke)”

This shift from sarcasm to sincerity sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. While some fans defended the comic for respecting the moment, others called him out for what they saw as a sudden change of tone. Pranit, meanwhile, revealed that his father is a huge Salman Khan fan.

Who Is Pranit More?

Pranit More is a bilingual stand-up comedian who performs in both Marathi and Hindi. He has a strong presence on social media, operating under the Instagram handles @rj_pranit and @maharashtrianbhau. His YouTube channel, simply titled Pranit More, features comedic sketches and stand-up routines based on relatable everyday life and cultural quirks.

Before comedy, Pranit was a Radio Jockey for four years and once aspired to be a pilot. His comedy career took off after winning a college-level Canvas Laugh competition. Today, he performs live across India and also hosts film events.

Now, with the spotlight of Bigg Boss 19 firmly on him—and Salman Khan watching closely—fans are eager to see whether Pranit More will keep the jokes rolling or play it safe under pressure.