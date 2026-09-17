Bigg Boss 20's Mahhi Vij was Mani Ratnam’s choice for Yuva role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘It did not materialise’

Television actor Mahhi Vij has revisited an interesting chapter from the early years of her career. The Bigg Boss 20 contestant revealed that she was once chosen by filmmaker Mani Ratnam to play Meera in his 2004 film Yuva. The role eventually went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but Mahhi says she had been in the running for it before things took an unexpected turn.

Mahhi Vij reveals she was Mani Ratnam’s original choice for Kareena Kapoor’s Yuva role.

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While chatting with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi spoke about her journey in the industry, from music videos and South Indian films to the television shows that eventually made her a familiar face. She also recalled how close she came to making her Bollywood debut with Yuva.

From music videos to South cinema

Mahhi said her career started picking up soon after she moved to Mumbai. She landed a music video for the remix of Tu Tu Hai Wahi, where she was seen in a pink outfit, and soon found herself working on several other music videos. “After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits,” she recalled.

From music videos, Mahhi moved into South Indian films, where she worked with actors and filmmakers including choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Malayalam star Mammootty. Mahhi said, “Then I did music videos, followed by South Indian films with Prabhu Deva. Then I did a film with Mammootty. From there, I was finalised for Yuva. Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva.”

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Mahhi was chosen for Kareena's role in Yuva

{{^usCountry}} Mahhi said Mani Ratnam had selected her for the role of Meera in Yuva, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor. The character is Arjun Balachandran's (Vivek Oberoi) love interest in the film. However, things did not work out as planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahhi said Mani Ratnam had selected her for the role of Meera in Yuva, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor. The character is Arjun Balachandran's (Vivek Oberoi) love interest in the film. However, things did not work out as planned. {{/usCountry}}

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Looking back, Mahhi said her equation with someone connected to the project had turned sour, which eventually led to her losing the part. “For the role that Kareena played, opposite Vivek Oberoi. But some equations with someone had gone a little sour there so it did not materialise.”

A string of films fell through

After Yuva fell through, Mahhi went back to Delhi. She said she was also in talks for two or three other films, but none of them eventually worked out, with the projects being shelved at the last minute. After a string of disappointments in films, Mahhi decided to take a different route. She added, "After that, I returned to Delhi. Two or three films were discussed, but they were cancelled at the last minute. So I said, ‘I will do television.’"

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Television soon gave her the break she was looking for. Mahhi became a familiar face with roles such as Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She later ventured into reality television as well, appearing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 5, which she won alongside Jay Bhanushali.

About Yuva

Yuva, which hit theatres in 2004, was helmed by Mani Ratnam and brought together Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol. The film, scored by A.R. Rahman, revolved around three young men from different walks of life whose paths eventually cross.