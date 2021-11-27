Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss' gorilla reveals face on TKSS, refuses to acknowledge Shah Rukh Khan. Watch Salman Khan's reaction
tv

Bigg Boss' gorilla reveals face on TKSS, refuses to acknowledge Shah Rukh Khan. Watch Salman Khan's reaction

Actor Salman Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show last weekend and ran into a colleague from Bigg Boss season 15.
Salman Khan met the gorilla from Bigg Boss on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 07:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Salman Khan met a colleague from Bigg Boss 15 on The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma appeared on the comedy show to promote their movie Antim: The Final Truth. During the episode, Salman also interacted with a few audience members.

In a video shared by Kapil Sharma on YouTube, titled Limitless Fun with Salman Bhai Uncensored, the audience was asked what they'd do if they ever landed on 1 crore. One Salman fan said he'd donate half the amount to his NGO Being Human and the rest to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He also expressed the desire to watch Antim with Salman and showed off his special graphic T-shirt bearing Salman and Aayush's pictures from the movie.

RELATED STORIES

He introduced himself as a ‘chota mota (small time)’ actor. However, Salman objected to it. He said that there is no such thing as a small actor or artiste and tried hard to recall a line from a Shah Rukh Khan film. The man, however, refused to acknowledge anyone other than ‘Hindustan ka Bhai’--Salman. Host Kapil Sharma interjected, “Woh (Shah Rukh) bhi bhai hi hai. Woh koi bhabhi hai (Shah Rukh is also our brother. Is he our sister-in-law)?”

Salman took a pause and said with authority, “Lekin woh apna bhai hai. Tumhare bhai ka bhai kya hua (but he is my brother. What would a brother's brother be to you)?" he asked and told the man never to forget this fact. The man accepted then that Shah Rukh was his ‘bhai’ too.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan stops Tejasswi Prakash from talking, says no contestant is worthy of winning

Upon further questions, the man also revealed himself to be the gorilla from Bigg Boss. This season, Bigg Boss has introduced a man in a gorilla costume who often enters the house with messages and directions for tasks.

Salman did not recognise the man at first but was later left in splits. Explaining it all to Kapil, he said that the man might get fired now for revealing his face on the show.

Antim released in cinema halls on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the kapil sharma show bigg boss salman khan
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP