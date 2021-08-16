Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', her reply leaves Karan Johar in splits
tv

Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla tells Shehnaaz Gill 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', her reply leaves Karan Johar in splits

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Sunday's Bigg Boss OTT episode. The duo danced on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai together and addressed dating rumours. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT. 

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill reunited for a special appearance on Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday night. The actors, who participated in Bigg Boss 13 together, left fans gushing as they exchanged dialogues from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and also roped in Karan Johar for a special Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta performance. 

In clips shared by fans on Instagram, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill channelled their inner Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, as they recreated their dance from the summer camp in the movie. By the end of the performance, Sidharth looked into Shehnaaz's eyes and said, "Kuch kuch hota hai Shehnaaz, tum nahi samjhogi (Something happens, Shehnaaz, you wouldn't understand)." 

She replied, “Hone de (Let it happen),” leaving everyone including Karan Johar in splits. Videos of the duo performing to Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta were also shared online. 

 

Besides their performances, Karan also asked the rumoured couple about the most bizarre rumours they'd heard about themselves. The duo listed reports claiming that they were dating, they had moved in together, they'd broken up, and they had gotten into a fight as some of the rumours they found bizarre. 

When Karan chipped in to say, “Jab relationship start hi nahi hua toh break-up ki baat hi nahi (How can there be talks about a break-up when there's no relationship to begin with),” to which Sidharth responds, “Relationship toh hai, par (There is a relationship)” adding that they still find it funny when they read claims about their fights and breakup. 

Check out the video below: 

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed is the first contestant to be eliminated, claims Zeeshan Khan back-stabbed her

Ahead of the episode's premiere, Siddharth opened up about how Bigg Boss changed his life. As reported by Indianexpress.com, he said “Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart. It has given me my identity. Through the show, the audiences got to know the real Siddharth." 

He added, "My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly.”

 

Topics
sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill music video bigg boss karan johar

