Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed is the first contestant to be eliminated, claims Zeeshan Khan back-stabbed her

Actor Urfi Javed became the first contestant to be eliminated from the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, after she was voted out of the show on Sunday. She ended up in the danger zone though she was not nominated for eliminations this week.

After Urfi Javed's connection, Zeeshan Khan chose Divya Agarwal as his partner instead of Urfi, she was sent to the danger zone. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were nominated for the week.

On Sunday's episode, Urfi cried and said she felt cheated by her old friend. On the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi and Zeeshan had revealed that they are good friends and have known each other for a few years. Soon, she stopped crying, claiming she won't waste her tears on backstabbers, an Indian Express report said.

During her short stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi entertained audiences with her creative skills as she made an outfit out of garbage bags.

Ahead of her entry on the show, Urfi had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When you are inside the house things like that (food items) matter a lot. That is all you have in there, there is nothing else. Even coffee becomes a luxury in there. Outside the house, when someone eats your piece of chocolate, you react saying ‘why did you eat my chocolate’? You know that you can just go out and buy another one. But in there, you are like ‘how dare that person eat my portion?’ But I need to keep my calm inside the house.”

She added, “I do not want to fight over petty things. I know I may not be able to get these (food items like butter or coffee) right then, but I can go outside the house after a few weeks and then eat it all, to my heart’s contentment. These are such small things. Someone hides coffee in the house. I find these things very cheap. Once out of the show, I can go back home and bathe in coffee. I will adjust for sometime (won’t fight over these things at all).”

Urfi Javed also said that she is scared of physical tasks on Bigg Boss OTT as she is too slim. “I am scared of the physical tasks. I am a lean and slim girl. There will be 6-feet tall boys on the show. I won't be able to stand in front of them. I will win the mental tasks but physical ones will be difficult.”

Urfi has previously worked in popular shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.