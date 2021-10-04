Bigg Boss Tamil 5 launched, 18 contestants enter the show

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil went on air on Sunday. Actor Kamal Haasan returned as the host of the show for the fifth time in a row. After giving the audience a virtual tour of the lavish house, Kamal welcomed 18 contestants to the show.

After weeks of speculations, the final 18 contestants who entered the house are Isai Vani, Madhumita, Namitha Marimuthu, Abishek Raja, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, Nadia Chang, Varun, Imman Annachi, Suruthi, Akshara Reddy, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Cibi, Raju and Niroop. Bigg Boss Tamil contestants. Bigg Boss Tamil contestants.

Ranging from actors and TV hosts to singers and mimicry artists, the reality show kicked off in style, with several performances, glitz and glamour. The house even celebrated the birthday of popular Yotuber and movie reviewer Abishek Raja.

All the contestants underwent a mandatory quarantine period due to Covid-19 protocol.

This is the first time that Bigg Boss Tamil features a transwoman contestant. Namitha Marimuthu is a popular model. Last year, she represented India and won the Miss Trans Star International, a beauty pageant for transgender women. Namitha made her acting debut with Tamil film Nadodigal 2.

This year, the Bigg Boss house features an underground jail. Kamal Haasan introduced the new version of the house to the audience.

When the show was launched in 2017 with Haasan as its host, it attracted the wrath of some fringe groups who were against the show, citing that it affects Tamil culture.

Soon after the protests, Haasan said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is as necessary as the sport of Cricket in India. “I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late.” He went on to add that the fringe group hasn’t watched any similar shows that are being aired for over a decade on Indian television.