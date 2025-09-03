Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiere: Know date, timing, platform, commoner contestants of Nagarjuna show

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiere: Season 9 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu will kick off this month. The show will see Nagarjuna return as the host and, for the first time, feature housemates not just from the film and TV industry but also commoners. Know the date, timing and platform to watch the show’s premiere this month. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 premiere: Nagarjuna returns as the host for the popular reality TV show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will have its premiere on 7 September at 7 PM. It can be watched on Star Maa and will also be available to stream on Jio Hotstar. “Four sunsets away, the #BiggBossHouse becomes a battlefield of bonds & betrayals. Friendships will break, destinies will be rewritten. Don’t miss the #BiggBossSeason9 Grand Launch on Sept 7 at 7 PM, only on @StarMaa,” wrote the official handle of Jio Hotstar Telugu on X (formerly Twitter).

They also released a promo in which Nagarjuna teases how predictable the show is going to be. One promo also teased that this year’s Bigg Boss Telugu will see contestants divided into two different houses with the tagline ‘Double House, Double Dose’ with commoners and celebrities living separately.

Commoner contestants

Ahead of this year’s Bigg Boss Telugu, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep, and Abhijeet judged a pre-show titled Agnipariksha. The show saw 45 participants, whose mental and physical abilities they tested.

15 contestants were picked to go into the house as commoners, but in a sudden turn of events, more were eliminated, with only a few remaining. The list of 15 commoners included Manish, Priya, Anusha, Srija, Pawan, Prasanna, Shreya, Shakib, Swetha, Naga, Kalki, Pavan Kalyan, Harish, Divya, and Dahlia. Divya, Prasanna, Pawan, Shreya, Anusha and Shwetha have gone to the top six.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu launched in 2017 with Jr NTR as the host. Nani took over hosting duties for the second season in 2018. Nagarjuna has been the show’s host since its third season in 2019.