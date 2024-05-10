BMC destroys decor at Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's son Zehaan's birthday party

Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrated their son Zehaan's first birthday on Thursday. However, their party was crashed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. As per a Times Now report, BMC officials demolished the entrance of the jungle-themed birthday bash which extended to the footpath outside their hotel. (Also Read: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reveal son Zehaan's face during Umrah. Watch) Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's son Zehaan celebrated his first birthday

What happened?

BMC officials arrived and objected to the gate of the jungle-themed birthday bash coming onto the footpath. They asked the hotel staff to remove it. But when the staff didn't follow, the BMC officials demolished the gate and took it away in their tempo.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The birthday bash was attended by several renowned TV actors, such as Debina Bonnerjee, Pankhuri Awasthy, Vinny Arora, and Mahi Vij, who attended the party with their kids. Hina Khan was also spotted at the bash. Gauhar and Zaid twinned in black, whereas Zeehan was dressed in a white shirt and brown chequered pants. They also greeted the paparazzi outside the hotel during the birthday bash.

About Zehaan

Gauahar and Zaid Darbar revealed their son Zehaan's face earlier this year. The couple shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty,! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him. Lots of love.” Zehaan can be seen smiling for the cameras in the picture. Recently, Gauahar and Zaid are in Mecca to perform Umrah.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. And in May 2023, the duo was blessed with a baby boy. Gauahar announced the news of her baby's arrival via an Instagram post that read, " It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."