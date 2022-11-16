Charu Asopa moves into new house after separation, gives a tour: ‘Enough for me and Ziana'

Amid an ugly fight and separation from her estranged husband-actor Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa has moved to a new house with their daughter Ziana. She has shared a vlog that gives a tour of the house and said that it may be small, but enough for her and her little one. (Also read: Rajeev Sen claims Charu Asopa 'loves' him)

Charu started the video by saying that people have been messaging her, insisting that she should share new vlogs. She then welcomed everyone to her living room which also doubles up as the play area for Ziana. Charu revealed she also gets to spend her me time on the white couch placed in the room.

She also showed the small window balcony that she has decorated with a grass carpet. She likes to spend time with Ziana out on the balcony as well, she added. Charu also said that people had been asking her to give a house tour in one of her vlogs. “I will not call this a house, this is my home. Houses are built with bricks and cement, people create homes.”

Charu has a small temple in her kitchen. She also has her bedroom which is full of things that have Ziana's name on it. After showing the house in the vlog, Charu said, “Yeah, the house is small but it is enough for Ziana and me.” She then introduced her babysitter and staff.

“This is my complete family. This is our home. Thanks for coming to our home,” Charu signed off her vlog.

After getting married in 2019, Charu and Rajeev announced separation earlier this year but came together for the first birthday celebrations of their daughter Ziana soon. They even declared they'd like to give their relationship a second chance but again they announced separation last month. While Charu has claimed Rajeev cheated on her when she was pregnant, and accused him of domestic violence, he has also levelled accusations of cheating against her.

