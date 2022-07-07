Charu Asopa says people think her decision to divorce Rajeev Sen is ‘wrong’: 'It's not for me, it's for Ziana'. Watch

Actor Charu Asopa shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel. In the video, she talked about her divorce from actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. She said that people think that her decision to divorce Rajeev is wrong, but she is taking the step after a lot of thinking. She added that she took the decision for their daughter Ziana Sen. Previously, Charu had said in an interview that she doesn't want Ziana to grow up in a ‘toxic and abusive environment’. Also Read: Charu Asopa says she's given Rajeev Sen enough chances, wants divorce; he says she hid her first marriage from him

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her vlog, Charu said she is back in Mumbai after visiting her family in Bhilwara. She said, “I know people have a lot of people have questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional ho ke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana. Mein bass yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod de kar chodhna achha hai (I just want to say that things that cannot reach their destination should be left at a beautiful turn).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan commented on Charu's video, “Do whatever you feel is good for you and baby. No one knows what's going on inside. You know everything better than people who are telling you what to do. Take your decision for your own good." Another one simply wrote, “Time heals all wounds.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a June interview with Delhi Times, while talking about her divorce from Rajeev, she said that there was ‘nothing left’ in their marriage. Charu said, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuch pata nahi chala (But I don't know how giving yet another chance led to three years of this). He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don't want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don't want her to see people hurling abuses at each other."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charu and Rajeev Sen married in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. While Charu has said that Rajeev doesn't give his family any time, Rajeev has accused her of lying about her first marriage and hiding it from him.

Charu has appeared in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, and many more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON