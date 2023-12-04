Dayanand Shetty reveals CID co-star Dinesh Phadnis is critical: 'Wasn't heart attack, it was liver damage'

Dinesh Phadnis, who played the character of Freddy (Fredricks) in the popular show CID, has been in news because of his ill-health. Recently, reports claimed Dinesh had been hospitalised after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Now, his CID co-star Dayanand Shetty has issue a clarification about Dinesh's health. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Dayanand revealed that Dinesh is suffering from liver damage, not heart attack. He also added that the actor is in critical condition. Also read: Dinesh Phadnis of CID fame battling for life; is on ventilator support, report says Dinesh Phadnis and Dayanand Shetty were seen together on the TV show CID.

Dayanand gives Dinesh Phadnis' health update

Reacting to reports that Dinesh Phadnis had a heart attack, Dayanand Shetty, who played the character of Daya in CID, said, "Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning (Sunday) also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon."

He added, "Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely. That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines."

When asked if he was in touch with Dinesh Phadnis, Dayanand said the entire CID team is 'quite thick and close'. He added the cast and crew often meet and have 'little reunions'. He said they 'were always in touch'.

Dinesh Phadnis' career

Dinesh became a household name for portraying the character Fredericks on CID and was a part of the show for almost 20 years. CID, spearheaded by actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, went on air in 1998 and was one of the longest-running television shows in India. The series aired on Sony TV for 20 years. Apart from CID, Dinesh was also seen in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a cameo role. He has also done small roles in a few films. Dinesh was seen in Hindi films, such as Sarfarosh and Super 30.

