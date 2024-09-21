Mumbai, Sunil Grover says performing comedy has become more challenging over time as comedians now have to be more mindful about what jokes are appropriate in the current cultural and social climate. Comedy is becoming increasingly difficult, we have our filters now: Sunil Grover

The situation the comedians face today, according to Grover, is akin to a video game where as the player progresses, they face more hurdles in their quest.

“Comedy is slowly becoming like a video game. When we would play Mario game, the first few stages would be easy and then there would be difficult stages.

"Similarly, comedy is becoming increasingly difficult to do. There are more challenges because we can’t say this thing or that thing because it might hurt someone or the other. So, we have our filters,” Grover told PTI in an interview.

Grover, who previously worked on TV shows like “Comedy Nights with Kapil” and “The Kapil Sharma Show", gained popularity for playing the characters of Gutthi, Dr Mashhoor Gulati and Rinku Devi.

Despite the challenges, the 47-year-old actor said he is glad to have garnered a diverse fan base, who come to watch his comedy acts.

"There’s nothing bigger and more satisfying than a live audience watching you. When we travel, all kinds of people compliment us saying during tough times, we made them laugh," said the actor, also known for starring in movies such as “Jawan”, “Bharat”, “Gabbar is Back” and “Pataakha”.

He recalled a moment from January 2022 when he was admitted to a hospital to undergo a heart surgery.

"When I was in hospital, people in four adjacent rooms were watching comedy shows because the doctor had advised them to do so. It's so beautiful. We want to do our best and we intend to make people laugh, and nothing else. We do it with all our heart,” he added.

The comedian currently features in “The Great Indian Kapil Show” which kickstarted on Netflix with its first season in June this year. Its sophomore chapter started streaming on Saturday.

Another permanent fixture in the Netflix show, Archana Puran Singh has come to be known for her infectious laughter that often spills over to the audience as well.

"I laugh genuinely. I’m not sitting there and saying, ‘Make me laugh’. I’m not distracted with anything else like how we often get while watching TV at home, so my whole focus is on them , I understand and appreciate the nuances of the performances. Sometimes I appreciate the character, punch lines and some nuisance as well,” Singh said.

She lamented that during her previous stint as a judge on the 2007 show “Comedy Circus”, her laughter was manipulated and used inappropriately to lift weak jokes.

"The format of having someone just laugh at the jokes was new at that time. So, even if the joke was not good or the contestant had just begun his act, the production team believed that by adding my laughter anywhere they could lift a weak joke,” she said.

“For instance, if a contestant would say, ‘Ek Aadmi Tha’, and they would put my laughter in the edit, am I some nut case to laugh even before the joke has started? I was very upset with this attitude. My integrity as a judge was decimated, people thought I laughed for no reason,” she added.

The second season of the celebrity chat series will see actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar promoting their upcoming film “Jigra”. “Devara” stars — Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor — and members from the T20 World Cup-winning cricket team will appear on the show as well.

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

