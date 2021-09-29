Dance+ 6: Neeraj Chopra tries to play Cupid for Shakti Mohan and Raghav Juyal but she is unimpressed. Watch

Olympic gold medalist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra appeared as a special guest on the reality show Dance+ 6 and tried to play Cupid between captain Shakti Mohan and host Raghav Juyal. This came after Shakti asked Neeraj to propose to her and show Raghav how it is done.

Neeraj seemed to hesitate and began to praise Raghav. Shakti cut him off and said, “Aise thodi na propose karte hai? Haath pakadte hai (Is this the way to propose? You should hold my hand).”

On being asked to think of Shakti’s hand like a javelin and hold it, Neeraj quipped, “Phir woh phenkne wala ho jayega (Then I will be inclined to throw it).” He then began his mock-proposal to her and said that javelin is the most important thing to him. “Ab meri life mein sabse zyada important javelin ho jayega na (Now, javelin will be the most important thing in my life too),” she replied.

Neeraj blushed beetroot red and continued his attempt to play Cupid between Shakti and Raghav. Raghav having one-sided feelings for Shakti is one of the long-running gags of Dance+.

“Shakti ji, Raghav bhai bohot achche ladke hai, itni comedy karte hai, itna achcha dance karte hai, itne funny hai... Please aap unse baat kar lo (Shakti, Raghav is a great guy. He is so funny, does comedy so well and is such a good dancer… Please talk to him),” Neeraj said. +

However, Shakti was not persuaded and remarked that Raghav was unable to impress her for the last six years. “Abhi kya karega (How will he do so now)?” she asked. He sheepishly told Neeraj that he did not try to woo her all these years because he was focusing on his career.

Neeraj also danced to Ishq Tera Tadpave on Dance+ 6. A special performance was dedicated to him by the dance group V Unbeatable.