Dance India Dance's Biki Das injured in road accident, was working as food delivery guy

Dance India Dance season 4 contestant Biki Das was injured in a road accident on Friday. He had been working as a food delivery guy in Kolkata after not finding success with the dance reality show.

As per a report in a leading daily, Biki was hit by a bike while he was on his own two-wheeler. His wife registered an FIR after his accident. Biki suffered broken ribs and more injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital.

Biki was a part of Dance India Dance in its 2014 edition. He was the second runner-up while Shyam Yadav was crowned the winner. While Biki performed at events and worked as a dance mentor, he was put out of work due to coronavirus lockdown. He had started delivering food just a week ago.

Earlier, Suchismita Routray, a camera assistant in Bollywood, was forced to return to her hometown in Cuttack, where she began selling momos to make ends meet. Suchismita worked in the film industry for six years, spoke about how she was left with no help in Mumbai, until actors Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan intervened. "I didn’t have the money to return home. Thankfully Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan funded our entire crew to return to their respective hometowns," she had said in an interview to India Today.

With movie theatres shut, artistes are finding it difficult to make a living in Mumbai. Many went back to their hometowns last year to pick up smaller jobs.

Many actors such as Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan have been helping members of the film industry with financial support. Salman pledged to offer monetary help to 25,000 daily wage earners of the film industry, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees said recently.