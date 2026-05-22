David Attenborough is genuine and deeply passionate in real life as well, says filmmaker Victoria Bobin

For decades, David Attenborough has been the face and voice of some of the world’s most celebrated documentaries on planet Earth, wildlife, climate and the environment. And beyond the camera, filmmaker Victoria Bobin says David, who celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8, is just as remarkable in real life. David Attenborough is known for working on television series, books, lectures and documentary films focusing on Planet Earth,

On how is David in real life Victoria has closely collaborated with David Attenborough throughout her journey as a documentary director and producer. She was also associated with the grand tribute held in David’s honour at Royal Albert Hall earlier this year to celebrate his milestone birthday.

Speaking about David, Victoria described him as genuine, charming and incredibly passionate, offering a rare glimpse into the man behind the iconic voice.

“He is a delight to work with. He's an absolute joy. As people who watch him on television would imagine, he is charming, passionate and intelligent as he is on screen. He is the same when you meet him in person. He is so interested in everything you are telling him in terms of the program, or the discovery of a new species or a new conservation idea. He is as thoughtful, insightful, genuine and authentic in person as he is when you watch him on the screen,” Victoria says.

Through programmes such as Life on Earth, The Private Life of Plants and The Blue Planet, David Attenborough has brought audiences face-to-face with the beauty, brutality and sheer strangeness of the natural world — all narrated in his signature soft, melodic voice that reflects a childlike wonder for everything he encounters.

Talking about working with David, Victoria reveals, “I have worked with him very closely for more than 10 years…Over the years, I've directed him on several documentaries… Even at this age, we still go to David (for suggestions). Apart from being a presenter, he is a great program maker. He has very good editorial judgment. We discuss the scripts and the structure of the program with him.”