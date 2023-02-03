Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal face of their second daughter Divisha for the first time. See pics

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Divisha, on November 11, 2022. The couple, revealed their daughter's Divisha's face for the first time after her birth, on Friday. They shared adorable pictures from their photoshoot where they posed with second daughter. The two were also blessed with their first daughter, Lianna in April, last year. This invited comments from their celebrity friends and fans. ( Also read: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal second baby daughter's name and its meaning: Divisha)

For the photoshoot, Debina wore an off shoulder blue gown and kept her hair untied. Her husband, Gurmeet twinned with her in blue. He sported a dark blue pastel coat and pant with T-shirt. In one of the pictures, the couple planted a sweet kiss on their daughter, Divisha's head. The two held her together. Divisha looked cute in white frock with matching hairband. In another photo, Debina sat on a chair, and held Divisha whereas Gurmeet held his first daughter, Lianna.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Debina wrote, “Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva! Good vibes & blessings always.” She used ‘my family’, ‘blessings’, ‘love’, ‘gurmeet choudhary’,'debina bonnerjee', ‘lianna choudhary’ and ‘divisha choudhary’ as the hashtags. Actors Vipul Roy commented, “Beautiful, god bless them and you both” and Tanvi Thakkar wrote, “They (daughters) both look like Guru. Congratulations!!” and Poppy Jabbal commented, “So cute.”

Reacting to the post, one of Debina's fans wrote, “Ditto copy of Lianna, god bless you all." Another fan commented, “Oh my god! No difference…seems like both are twins.” Other fan wrote, “Looking like same to same Gurmeet, so cute.” “She is super cute!! Both sisters got papa's eyes!!”, added one. “Your second baby looks exactly same as you Debina”, wrote other. Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Divisha.

Debina and Gurmeet's first daughter Lianna was born barely eight months before her sister. On November 11, last year, they welcomed their second child- daughter Divisha, and Gurmeet wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

