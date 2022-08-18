Debina Bonnerjee reacts as Instagram user says she should have waited for second baby: 'What is your suggestion, abort?'

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, who recently announced her second pregnancy with Gurmeet Choudhary, has reacted angrily after a few social media users questioned her about it. Recently, Debina held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and responded to people who told her she should have waited. (Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary announce second pregnancy four months after welcoming first child)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person wrote, "I mean you should give time to Liana little before the second child that's my opinion, btw congratulations." She replied, "Am also asking. What do people do when they have twins?" Another Instagram user asked, "Ma'am as in your first preg you face a lot of problems don't you think you should wait for at least one year for the second baby??" Debina asked, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call miracle? ABORT?"

Debina held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debina and Gurmeet's first daughter Lianna was born in April. On Tuesday, they shared a post with her fans and followers announcing her second pregnancy. They posted an adorable family picture in which Gurmeet hugged his wife and daughter. Debina posed with the sonography film in her hands.

"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee," she captioned the post. Reacting to the post, several celebrities, as well as fans, congratulated the couple. Tassnim Nerurkar wrote, "This is such amazing news..... congratulations guys." Tina Datta said, "Wooahhh." Rashami Desai and Yuvika Chaudhary said, "Wow Congratulations."

Debina and Gurmeet, on April 4 this year, shared a video revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl. On Instagram, they posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Sita and Ram respectively, tied the knot on February 15, 2011 after datin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON