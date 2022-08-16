Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce second pregnancy four months after welcoming first child

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary on Tuesday announced that they will become parents for the second time. The duo announced their second pregnancy four months after welcoming their first child, Lianna Choudhary. Taking to Instagram, Debina and Gurmeet posted a family photo. (Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary share first pic of Lianna as she turns three months old)

In the picture, Gurmeet held Debina in one of his arms and looked towards her. He carried Lianna in his other arm with his back to the camera. Debina looked at Gurmeet, had her arms around him as she held the sonography film for her fans. In the picture, Debina wore a white top and pink bottoms. Gurmeet opted for a white outfit while Lianna was dressed in a printed white frock and a hair band.

Sharing the post, Debina captioned it, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us." She added a string of hashtags-- Baby no 2, Mommie again, On the way, Pregnancy diaries, Daddy again, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

Debina and Gurmeet posted a family photo.

Reacting to the post, several celebrities, as well as fans, congratulated the couple. Tassnim Nerurkar wrote, "This is such amazing news..... congratulations guys." Tanvi Thakkar commented, "Omg congratulations." Tina Datta said, "Wooahhh." Rashami Desai and Yuvika Chaudhary said, "Wow Congratulations." A fan said, "Wuhooo... This is such awesome news..wow... congratulations Guru n Debbi." Another person wrote, "Ohhhh...2little baby..omg."

On April 4 this year, Debina and Gurmeet shared a video revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl. On Instagram, they posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

They revealed Lianna's face as she turned three months old. Sharing a photo as they kissed the baby, they captioned the post, "Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON