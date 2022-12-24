Debina Bonnerjee says she finds it hard to handle her daughters: 'younger one's crying starts at 10000 decibel'

Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram and talked about her daughters, breastfeeding, her secret of her glowing skin, anxiety and social pressure after giving birth to her second daughter. Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child on November 11. On Saturday, she answered a series of questions from her Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee gives birth to second daughter, Gurmeet Choudhary asks for privacy: ‘Our baby has come sooner than due')

One of Debina's followers asked, “Are you exclusively breastfeeding?” She replied, “98% breast feeding, 2% on formula." Another fan shared, “Itne jalde jalde baby plan keye, aapka body week ho jaayega (You gave birth to your babies without giving much gaps, don't you feel your body will get weak)?” Debina wrote, “Body is guided by the mind…which is STRONG. ” She welcomed her second child in November, barely eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year.

Debina Bonnerjee talks about her daughters and anxiety via Instagram Stories.

She revealed that the secret to her glowing skin is proper skincare and omega-3s. A fan posted, “How to stay positive when society questions about pregnancy but your are mentally not ready.” Debina replied, “Shut your ear! Think it's your life…and you are in command not the society!" Another fan asked her, “Which is harder handling the younger or the elder one?” The actor posted a cute photographs of her daughters in matching red outfits and wrote, “Very difficult to answer…It's a tough competition. ” Referring to her younger daughter, she said, “Cries so much..and that crying starts at 10000 decibel" and for elder one, “Crawls and meets accident plus puts anything in the mouth.”

Debina Bonnerjee talks about her skin, societal pressure and breastfeeding via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted an adorable video of Lianna as her daughter woke up from sleep quite early and wrote, “Life's cute struggle. We just put her off to sleep…and her sleep is over in guess 10 minutes only.” One person asked her, “Aren't you experiencing postpartum depression?” She said, “Anxiety yes…not depression.”

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary got married in 2011. The couple first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they essayed the character of Ram and Sita. They were blessed with daughter Lianna on April 3 this year. On Instagram handle, they had posted a clip with their baby announcement, and wrote, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.” The couple gave their fans a glimpse inside their new home in Mumbai on December 2.

Recently, Debina shared the first picture of her second daughter and dedicated a poem to her. The first picture of hers with her baby girl received a lot of love from fans and celebrity friends.

