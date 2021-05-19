Deepika Singh criticised for dancing in rain, posing with uprooted trees: 'You are dancing as your roof is intact'

TV actor Deepika Singh Goyal recently shared videos and pictures of herself as she danced on the streets of Mumbai while the city braved heavy rains due to Cyclone Tauktae. The actor is now being called out for conducting a photoshoot amid the storm. Deepika mentioned in her posts that it was her husband Rohit Goyal who clicked her pictures.

Deepika wrote alongside one of the posts, "You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass..Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae ! #staysafe #stayhome #fullmadness : @rohitraj.goyal."

The actor is being criticised for the posts. One internet user commented, "Don't promote these types of videos, it was not good to be outside." Another one wrote, "Tumhare ghar ki chat sahi salamat hai isiliye (because your house hasn't been damaged)."

Another user commented, "Tufaan ne tabahi machai hui h, aur inko masti ki soojh rahi hai (The cyclone has caused so much destruction and all she can think of is to have some fun)." One also wrote, "People are dying in cyclone .. people like you enjoying this. what a shame."

"Corona ka time h bimar ho jaogi barish me Mt bhigo (We are amid the coronavirus pandemic and you are getting drenched in the rain, you could fall ill)," one user wrote. Another one commented, "Broken trees by the storm....and now u have said into the woods...so much creative." Many also wrote, "Aapda ko avsar me badal do (Change the calamity into an opportunity)." One user also wrote, "Tarjan banne ke nakam kosis (A failed attempt to become Tarzan)."

A few fans of the actor, nonetheless, showered praises on her. One wrote, "How you're soo calming and cuteeLoveee youu alwayssssss looking so wonderful and gorgeous my divaa! My inspiration lots of love to you stay happy alwaysss and smilingg tooostay safe lots of love to you beautiful."

She shared more pictures and wrote, "Bola tha na (I had told you) life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain #fullmadness #collectingmoments #dance #therapy #fun #saibo #lofiflip #deepikasingh."

Most recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, Deepika has also featured in Diya Aur Baati Hum.