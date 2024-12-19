Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh become parents to baby boy: ‘Our bundle of joy has arrived’

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has embraced parenthood. The actor and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh welcomed their baby boy on December 18 and shared the joyous news with fans on social media. Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomes baby boy with husband Shanawaz Shaikh.(Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomes baby boy

On Thursday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy. The actor shared a video, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy on December 18.” The caption of the video read, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here...18/12/2024 (sic).” Her industry friends and fans congratulated the couple for their new beginnings as parents.

In June, Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to her pregnancy rumours and said, "Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me." However, she announced her pregnancy later on August 15, she announced pregnancy in a heartfelt post with photos from a panchamrit ritual, often observed by pregnant women.

About Devoleena Bhattacharjee and husband Shanawaz Shaikh

Devoleena tied the knot with her beau Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022 in a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance. However, the actor faced backlash for her wedding with trolls questioning her decision of an inter-faith marriage. In an interview with E-Times in October 2023, Devoleena gave a reply to trolls and said, “If I had married a wealthy man, I’d have been labeled a gold-digger, and if I married someone like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), they would have said usne kaisi ladki se shaadi kar lee (What kind of girl did he marry)."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is best known for playing Gopi Modi in one of television's longest-running show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She then participated in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and it is still considered as one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss history. She also entered as a proxy for Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14 and as a wildcard in Bigg Boss 15, however, couldn't win any of the seasons.