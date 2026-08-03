Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down talking about her mom stuck in Assam during floods; other family members affected

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been rallying relief support for Assam since news broke of the state being flooded. In a recent video, she broke down and couldn’t control her tears as she spoke about how her mother and other family members were affected by the floods. The actor appealed to fans to do their bit for the state.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother stuck in Assam

Devoleena Bhattacharjee couldn't control her tears while talking about Assam floods.

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In a video now widely circulating online, Devoleena can be seen talking about the Assam floods and breaking down. During a Facebook LIVE, the actor was seen becoming emotional as she appealed for relief efforts. Barely holding back tears, she revealed that her mother is currently in flood-hit Nazira, leaving her worried and helpless. She also stated that her grandmother's and other family members' houses have been affected by the flooding.

“I’m so sorry. This is the reason I haven’t been able to make a video. I knew I would break down,” she said, adding, “Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up. I was born there, and my schooling and college were all there. Sadly and unfortunately, my mother is still stuck in Nazira. By God’s grace, our old house is in an area that hasn’t been completely flooded.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, other family members have suffered devastation from the floods. Her grandmother's and aunt’s houses have been completely submerged. “Everything is finished. Nothing is left,” Devoleena said emotionally, adding, “As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining.” Devoleena has been supporting relief efforts, with her latest Instagram Stories also showing a truck full of essentials being sent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, other family members have suffered devastation from the floods. Her grandmother's and aunt’s houses have been completely submerged. “Everything is finished. Nothing is left,” Devoleena said emotionally, adding, “As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining.” Devoleena has been supporting relief efforts, with her latest Instagram Stories also showing a truck full of essentials being sent. {{/usCountry}}

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Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been aiding with relief support for Assam.

About the Assam floods

According to PTI, the Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of around ₹160 crore interim relief to over 75,000 households that were the worst affected in this year's floods, officials said. The toll in the deluge this year rose to 85 as three more deaths were reported on Sunday, even as the number of affected people dipped to 1.35 lakh, they said.

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is touring the worst-affected districts in Upper Assam, released the first tranche of interim relief from Dibrugarh. Around 75,000 families with severely damaged houses in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts received ₹15,000 each, the officials said. Subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme was also released to eligible affected families.

The CM had earlier announced several interim relief measures for the worst-hit districts, which will be covered with donations received in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.