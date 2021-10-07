Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Jay Bhanushali ‘TV ka Amitabh Bachchan', Prince Narula has an advice for her

Bigg Boss Season 15 has just started but contestants of previous seasons have already picked sides. Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tweeted about Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali's big fight. In a series of tweets, she slammed Jay for abusing Pratik and also sarcastically called him (Jay), “TV's Amitabh Bachchan."

Jay and Pratik got into a spat, in which Jay told Pratik that he is a bigger celebrity than him. In a series of tweets, Devoleena has slammed Jay for his behaviour. In one of the tweets, she wrote, “Well I missed few things last nite. I feel we can't assume things seeing just the highlights. Should wait to watch the full episode. Waise yes #PratikSehajpal mein dam to hai jungle mein sabki jungliyat saamne nikaal ne ki” (Pratik Sahajpal has the power to take out everyone’s wild side in the forest.) She also tweeted, “Yeh dekho TV k amitabh bachan ko. #BB15.”

But soon, Prince Narula came in to defend Jay and replied to Devoleena's tweet saying, “It's ok @Devoleena23 mana ki #Jay ne galat bola par kisi ko aise judge nahi kar sakte na aapke season me aapko bhi kisi ne judge nahi kiya tha na (I agree what Jay said was wrong but we should not judge. In your season also, nobody judged you)."

Devoleena has supported Pratik but in one of the tweets, she said, “#PratikSehajpal could be annoying sometimes. Ok, may be all the time. Happy? But at least he is doing that. Baakiyon ka toh ab tak kuch samaj nahi aaya bhai (I don't understand the others). And of course Vishal k camera-vaani. Shouldn’t be overdosed. M sleeping. Please update me tomrw. GN”

Devoleena made her acting debut through NDTV Imagine's Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto in 2011. She later played Gopi Ahem Modi or ‘Gopi Bahu’ in Star Plus's long running soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In 2019, she entered as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, but got eliminated from the show very early. But her comments on the show created buzz for months even after the show ended. She later appeared in Bigg Boss season 14 after as Eijaz Khan's proxy and locked horns with contestants such as Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan and Paras Chhabra. Now, even though she is not a part of Season 15, she is vocal about her opinions.