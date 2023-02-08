Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to ‘langoor ke haath mein angoor’ comment on her new pics with husband: 'Kalyug mein...'

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram and shared pictures with husband Shanwaz Shaikh. The newlyweds are vacationing in Gujarat. Devoleena posted dreamy photos with him with a sweet caption about their ‘first trip of the year.’ Many fans also dropped sweet message for Devoleena and Shanwaz. However, a user grabbed Devoleena's attention by commenting on their photos, “Langur ke hath mai angoor easa ho gaya (monkey is enjoying the grapes, seems like it).” (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts angrily after Instagram users troll her for 'wasting cake' on pet dog's birthday)

In the series of pictures, Devoleena was colour coordinated with husband Shanwaz. Devoleena decked up in a white suit with golden embroidery on it. She completed her traditional look with heavy earrings and a wrist watch. Her husband sported a white T-shirt with white jacket and pair of jeans. The two posed near a historic monument. In one of the pictures, both of them looked at each other, while in another one, Devoleena kept her hands on Shanwaz's shoulder.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Devoleena wrote, “Tenu dhoop lagiya re… Main chaoo ban jawaa… (If feel too hot in the sun, I will be a shade for you).” She also added kiss and hug emojis. She added the hashtags ‘Devoleena’, ‘vacation mode’, ‘first post of the year’, ‘many more to come’. A fan commented on the post, “You both are a perfect match; looking gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “You both (red heart emoji).” A fan also wrote, “Lovely pictures.”

Reacting to the vacation pictures, one user also commented, “Langur ke haath mai angoor aisa ho gaya (monkey is enjoying the grapes, seems like it).” To which Devoleena replied, “Aur kalyug mein shaitaan ka aagman aapke paida hone se hogya (You bought the devil to this era with your birth).”

On December 14, last year, Devoleena posted dreamy pictures with Shanwaz after their wedding ceremony and wrote on Instagram, “And yes proudly I can say I am taken and yes shonu (her nickname for her husband). Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain and prayers…"

