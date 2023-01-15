Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts angrily after Instagram users troll her for 'wasting cake' on pet dog's birthday

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee schooled Instagram users, who criticised her for wasting cake while celebrating her dog Angel Bhattacharjee's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Devoleena posted a video as she held her dog and cut two cakes. Devoleena celebrated Angel's birthday on Saturday. (Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shanwaz Shaikh recreate Kokila Modi-Hetal Modi fight)

As Devoleena tried to feed her dog pieces of cake, it turned its face away. Devoleena's husband Shanawaz Shaikh was seen sitting behind her and singing ‘happy birthday’ while clapping. After trying several times, Devoleena let Angel go, who was seen eating the cake later.

Sharing the video, Devoleena captioned the post, "About Last Night. It was my heartbeat’s birthday. And thank you so much MAMAs & MAASIs for the birthday cake." She also added the hashtags – pet parent, insta good, insta mood, reels India, reel karo feel karo, Devoleena, Shaleena, Angel, pet birthday and insta birthday. She also added Lata Mangeshkar's song Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu as the background music.

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote, "Yaaha dekho janab. Kai log aise hai jise ye bhi nhi pata ki cake ka taste kaise hota hai aur ye log dogs k liye cake waste karte hai (Look here. There are many people who don't even know how a cake tastes and these people waste cake for dogs)."

Devoleena replied, "Toh aap jakar taste karwaiye na. Kisne roka hai aapko? Rahi baat main kisko kya khila rahi usspe tippani karne ki aap koi bhii nahi hai..toh jaaiye charity k photos please share kijiyega publicity k liye (So you go and make them taste it. Who has stopped you? You are no one to comment on what I'm feeding and to whom... So please share the photos of charity for publicity)."

Another person commented, "Do you know the income, lifestyle disparity of 130 crore Indians? There are maximum people who struggle to meet both end needs. That fellow commented on that thing. We all are not as rich as you. Buying a cake for birthday once a year is just like going on cloud nine. Come to reality."

Devoleena said, "Accept the reality and do something for it. Commenting unnecessary negative things on others' celebrations shown just the negative mentality than to be emphatic about that 130 crores. If you feel so then go and do something for it."

Devoleena and Shanawaz also celebrated one month of their wedding anniversary on Saturday. Sharing several of their pictures on Instagram they wrote, “Happy and Unbelievable 1 Month to Us. And definitely the crazy one. Many more to this exciting journey ahead...” The couple tied the knot on December 14 last year.

