Dheeraj Dhoopar says he did not quit Kundali Bhagya for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: 'My baby also arrived'

Dheeraj Dhoopar has denied reports that his joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was the reason behind his decision to quit Kundali Bhagya. The actor clarified that there were multiple reasons for why he took the decision, one of which was that he recently became a father for the first time. Also Read| Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, party with Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar

Dheeraj and his wife, actor Vinny Arora, welcomed their first child – a son – in July this year. After his recent exit from Kundali Bhagya, he will be seen as a contestant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and will also be part of a new show, Sherdill Shergill.

Opening up on his decision to leave Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj told ETimes, "I quit Kundali because I wanted to grow and see things in newer perspective. I had acted in Kundali for five years and the show has made me what I am today. But people should know that I did not quit the show because I wanted to do Jhalak... My parents have always taught me to take risks and I have also learnt that you need to exit something to start a new adventure. Jhalak and Sheirdill Sheirgill happened simultaneously and my baby also arrived so everything has happened at the same time."

The actor added, "But this misconception that I quit the show because I was offered these shows, is not true. I did Sasural Simar Ka for five years and then quit the show, and soon bagged Kundali Bhagya. So, this is not the first time that I have quit a show when it's doing well. If you don't take breaks or don't try newer things, how will you grow? How will your career graph look?"

Dheeraj essayed the lead character of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He will star opposite Surbhi Chandna in the upcoming show Sherdill Shergill, a romantic drama, which will also stream on Colors TV, like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

