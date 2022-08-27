Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash: Nia Sharma, Uorfi Javed party with show judges Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar. See pics

Days before dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa goes on air, the confirmed contestants like Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde along with unconfirmed ones like Uorfi Javed attended the show launch party in Mumbai on Friday. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi along with host Maniesh Paul were also present at the party. Also read: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit spotted at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot in Mumbai

Nia Sharma, who shot to fame with TV show Jamai Raja, arrived in a strapless white top and matching pants. She joined fellow contestant and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar to pose for photographs ahead of the bash. Later, Surbhi Chandna also joined him to pose for pics. Dheeraj has taken a sabbatical from his TV show Kundali Bhagya to participate on the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash.

Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde and Uorfi Javed at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, (Varinder Chawla)

Niti Taylor of Ishqbaaz fame was spotted in a short black dress at the party. Shilpa Shinde too attended the party in a simple black dress. The actor who shot to fame as Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, had said in a statement earlier, “Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I am a non-dancer and performing in front of an audience is something that I am looking forward to. This is a big platform and I hope that I live up to the expectations of my fans and entertain them till the end of the show.”

Guests at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Amruta Khanvilkar, who was last seen in Mohit Suri's film Malang, was spotted in a printed dress. She is also a confirmed participant on the show.

Paras Kalnawat is also among the confirmed contestants on the show. He was ousted from TV show Anupamaa as it clashed with the reality show which will air on a rival channel. Among the unconfirmed contestants, Uorfi Javed stole attention in a blue dress with a touch of bling. She was later spotted in a short black dress.

