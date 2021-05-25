Home / Entertainment / Tv / Did Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak delete her Instagram account?
Did Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak delete her Instagram account?

Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, has deleted her verified Instagram page. She seems to be using an alternate, private account.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak Tiwari.

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, has deleted her verified Instagram page - @palaktiwarii. However, she seems to be on the photo-sharing platform through an alternate account. Shweta is following a private account, @palaktt, which is also followed by late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen.

Palak’s move comes amid Shweta’s escalating domestic dispute with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Earlier this month, Abhinav accused Shweta of ‘illegally detain(ing)’ their son at an ‘undisclosed location’, while she shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She denied the allegations and claimed that she kept him informed.

Palak Tiwari seems to be using an alternate account.

Shweta also accused Abhinav of ‘not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’. However, in a video shared on his Instagram page, he denied the allegations and claimed that he transferred funds online to her bank account.

Currently, Palak is waiting to start the final schedule of her debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, said to be inspired by true events, follows the sudden disappearance of a BPO employee. It is directed by Vishal Mishra.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dolls up for evening with ‘the ladies’. See photo

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is first of a proposed horror-thriller franchise. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, who is co-producing it under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, in a pivotal role. Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat will also be a part of it.

Soon after the film went on floors in December last year, Vishal said that he was impressed with Palak’s acting. “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hard working and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai,” he said in a statement.

