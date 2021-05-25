Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dolls up for evening with ‘the ladies’. See photo

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, got dressed up for an evening with her girlfriends. Her friend, Palmer Wells, took to Instagram to share a picture of them, all wearing black dresses, and captioned it, “The ladies.” The New York skyline could be seen behind them.

In the photo, Suhana is seen wearing a cutout maxi dress. She dropped heart emojis on the post. Even though comments were restricted, compliments poured in for her and her friends. “Who gave u a license to be this hot? Should be illegal,” one Instagram user wrote. “The 4 most beautiful ladies in the world,” another said, while a third commented, “Jaw. Dropped.”

Recently, a video of Suhana and her girlfriends from the same evening surfaced online, in which they were seen goofing around and lip-syncing to Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s Body.

Last week, Suhana turned 21 and celebrated her birthday in New York. Pictures and videos, originally posted on Instagram by her friends, were widely shared online by fan clubs. While one photo showed her cutting a cake, another video showed her playing with balloons. She also posted a picture of herself in a green dress on her own Instagram page and wrote, “twentyone,” along with a heart emoji.

Presently, Suhana, who aspires to become an actor, is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. In 2019, she featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Suhana has gained quite a fan following ever since she made her Instagram account public last year. Last September, she opened up about the hate messages she often gets, on the basis of her complexion, and talked about the need to end colourism. “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she wrote in her post.

