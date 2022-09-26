DID Super Moms 3: Former daily wage worker Varsha Bumra declared winner, takes 7.5 lakh prize money

Contestant Varsha Bumra, who hails from Haryana, was declared the winner of the third season of DID (Dance India Dance) Super Moms. Varsha won the trophy along with prize money of ₹7.5 lakh. She worked as a daily wage worker in making buildings with her husband before she participated in the dance reality show. Varsha was one of the six finalists competing for the trophy. She was mentored on the show by skipper Vartika Jha. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna, Govinda dance together to her Saami Saami on DID Super Moms 3)

After winning the competition, Varsha said in a statement, “This is honestly a dream come true for me. The entire journey on DID Super Moms has been a great learning experience. I am so glad that I won the trophy, I have worked really hard to reach here and I am immensely grateful to my mentor Vartika Jha and judges who have constantly supported and helped me scale my potential as a dancer. I must say that the competition was really tough, and I have learned a lot from each of my fellow contestants."

In an interview with India Today, Varsha said that she would use the prize money for her son's education and career. She also said, "I had never thought that I would win the show. When I was standing on the stage when the winner's name was about to be announced. I was in the final two and I was smiling. People might think that I knew I won, but I was happy that I came so far. Reaching the finale in itself was a big achievement for me."

The show, which aired on Zee TV on Sunday, was judged by Remo D’Souza, Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree. Actors Govinda, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandana were guests on the show. Govinda danced with contestant Alpana Pandey to his song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

Neena also performed with the top six contestants to her popular song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Rashmika danced with Govinda to their respective iconic songs Saami Saami and Aa Aa E Ooh Ooh. Later, Remo grooved to Srivalli with Rashmika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON