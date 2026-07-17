Dilip Joshi breaks silence on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma exit rumours: ‘People publish fabricated stories’

One of the longest running sitcoms on Indian television is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In recent times, speculation about Dilip Joshi's exit from the show was spreading rapidly online, leaving fans wondering if Jethalal was really set to bid goodbye to the show. Putting all the rumours to rest, the actor has now clarified that he isn't going anywhere. While addressing the reports, he also spoke about the need for responsible journalism and urged media outlets to verify information before publishing it.

Dilip Joshi dismisses exit rumours

Dilip Joshi isn't leaving Taarak Mehta; actor urges media to stop spreading unverified reports

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Dilip Joshi, who has brought Jethalal Gada to life for nearly 18 years, has firmly dismissed reports claiming he is leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speaking to the media during a small press interaction on the show's sets on Friday, the actor expressed concern over how quickly baseless stories spread online.

He said, “These days, people publish all kinds of fabricated stories just to get views. I would like to request all news agencies and media houses that before you publish or print anything, please confirm it once with the production house or with the person concerned to check whether it is true or false.”

Reflecting on the show's remarkable journey, Dilip said he feels grateful to still be a part of something that continues to entertain audiences after all these years. “For a comedy show to run for 18 years is unbelievable in itself. Today, we have completed more than 4,750 episodes. I am grateful to God that even today, all of us are shooting with the same passion and enthusiasm, and we are trying to make people laugh.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also acknowledged the effort that goes into keeping the sitcom fresh year after year. He credited producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the writers for constantly coming up with new ideas despite the show's long run. He said, “It is not easy to keep creating new stories and episodes on fresh topics for so many years. Asit bhai and the entire writing team work extremely hard for it. They are doing a truly wonderful job, and it deserves appreciation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also acknowledged the effort that goes into keeping the sitcom fresh year after year. He credited producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the writers for constantly coming up with new ideas despite the show's long run. He said, “It is not easy to keep creating new stories and episodes on fresh topics for so many years. Asit bhai and the entire writing team work extremely hard for it. They are doing a truly wonderful job, and it deserves appreciation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dilip ended by once again urging media organisations to verify information before publishing it. “I understand that we cannot police every social media account, but I sincerely request respected media houses to reach out to production teams or the celebrities themselves before running such stories. A simple phone call can prevent widespread misinformation,” he added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues its successful run

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After entertaining audiences for almost 18 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to hold a special place on Indian television. Its simple storytelling, relatable characters and light-hearted humour have helped the show stay relevant across generations.

Alongside Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), the sitcom features a familiar ensemble including Nirmal Soni (Dr Hansraj Hathi), Munmun Dutta (Babita Iyer), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada), Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Mehta), Sachin Shroff (Taarak Mehta), Mandar Chandwadkar (Atmaram Bhide) and Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide), who continue to bring the residents of Gokuldham Society to life.