Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rapper Dino James wins Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show, beats Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma

Rapper Dino James has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively, of the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show, which premiered on July 15. In an interview with ETimes, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner spoke about his journey and which contestants deserved to win, if not him. Also read: Rohit Roy regrets quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Dino James wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale aired on Saturday. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s stunts were shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the finale episode was recorded in Mumbai recently.

‘Would have loved to see Shiv or Arjit Taneja win’

Dino told the portal, "If not me, I would have loved to see Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja lifting the trophy. Others also did well like Nyyrra, Aishwarya or Archana; they all performed great on the show. But as I am close to Shiv Thakare and Arjit I would have felt really nice."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Towards the end, Arjit Taneja and Dino James were pitted against each other for the title, and Dino walked away with the winner's trophy. The rapper, who rose to fame with his song Loser, took home a trophy along with a prize money of ₹20 lakh and a car. Other contestants in the top five were Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur.

'I was the most scared of the shock stunts'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further talking about his experience on the reality show and what was the biggest challenge for him, Dino said, “I was the most scared of the shock stunts. There’s no alternative to shock stunts and it doesn’t have any remedy, trick or solution. My body was not able to take the shock stunts and I was the most scared of the shock stunts.The show is such that you can never go prepared for it. The stunts on the show are designed in such a way that you would never be able to perform them with ease or win every time.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.