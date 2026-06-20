Dipika Kakar's emotional note for Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday amid cancer treatment: Aapko dene ke liye kuch bhi nahi
Dipika Kakar has been undergoing immunotherapy after doctors detected two new cysts during her ongoing liver cancer treatment.
Television actor Dipika Kakar has been undergoing treatment for her liver cancer since May 2025. Recently, a 1.3 mm cyst was detected, following which she underwent surgery in February. Since then, she has been in her recovery phase. She recently shared that she has started undergoing immunotherapy after doctor's advise. On Saturday, Dipika took to her Instagram to share an emotional note for husband Shoaib Ibrahim, who is celebrating his 39th birthday. Shoaib has been beside Dipika throughout the journey.
What Dipika said about Shoaib
Dipika shared a candid picture with Shoaib and wrote in the caption, "Tumhara saath hona zindagi ki sabse badhi nehmat hai.. Chahe jo bhi Situation ho mujhe pata hai mai sab face karlungi kyunki aap saath ho. My biggest Strength, My biggest support… My life… my SUKOON… Happy Birthday Shoaib… @shoaib2087 Aapko dene ke liye kuch bhi nahi… Jholi khaali hai humaari… Bas Har Dua me aapka naam hai (Being with you is life's biggest blessing. Whatever the situation is, I know I will face everything because you are with me. I have nothing to give you... My bag is empty... Just your name is in every prayer)."
Earlier, in her vlog, Dipika had talked about how the recurrence of the cyst has left her shaken and anxious and said, "The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting."{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, in her vlog, Dipika had talked about how the recurrence of the cyst has left her shaken and anxious and said, "The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting."{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Shoaib admitted to feeling anxious because of Dipika's condition and said, "For the past 10–12 days, I haven’t been vlogging much. There are two reasons. First, there isn’t really anything new to show or tell, mostly just hospital visits, doctor consultations, and the same routine. I don’t want to bore you all by repeating the same things every day, like ‘we’re going to the hospital again today.’ I’d rather share everything together after a few days."
About Dipika Kakar's health struggle{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, Shoaib admitted to feeling anxious because of Dipika's condition and said, "For the past 10–12 days, I haven’t been vlogging much. There are two reasons. First, there isn’t really anything new to show or tell, mostly just hospital visits, doctor consultations, and the same routine. I don’t want to bore you all by repeating the same things every day, like ‘we’re going to the hospital again today.’ I’d rather share everything together after a few days."
About Dipika Kakar's health struggle{{/usCountry}}
In 2025, Dipika Kakar revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Dipika is best known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She also won Bigg Boss Season 12.
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