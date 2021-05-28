Home / Entertainment / Tv / Divya Agarwal says she and Varun Sood tease each other by posting their 'hot pictures' when apart
tv

Divya Agarwal says she and Varun Sood tease each other by posting their 'hot pictures' when apart

Divya Agarwal has said that she and her boyfriend Varun Sood love to tease other by posting their 'hot pictures' when apart. Varun is currently shooting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood.

Actor Divya Agarwal has said that she and her boyfriend Varun Sood love to tease other by posting 'hot pictures' when they are apart. Varun, who is in Cape Town, had posted photos in swimming trunks recently. Divya also shared pictures in a bralette on Instagram.

Varun is currently shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the South African capital. He often shares pictures on Instagram with his co-contestants.

Speaking to a leading daily, Divya said, “Everyone should know who is Varun’s girlfriend and who is my boyfriend. We love to tease other by posting hot pictures of ourselves when we are apart. It keeps the spark alive. We have known each other for more than two years now and it’s a thing between us that when we are apart, we tease each other by uploading such pictures. When we meet again, it is a good meeting…it’s exciting. It’s a little window of freedom where we experiment and explore our individuality and talent." She also said how Varun reacted to her pictures. “He said ‘you don’t do such photoshoots in my presence or post such pictures and when I am away you are posting these’."

She also said, "We are not a typical couple where we are only into each other. Varun is good-looking, muscular and talented. I don’t want the girls to think that ‘oh he is taken, we can’t drool on him and Divya will get upset’. I like when girls compliment him. He likes when the guys are crazy about me. It’s just a support to each other.”

Also Read: Erica Fernandez says she refused 'bold shows': 'I feel the scenes are forcefully added to sell'

Before leaving for Cape Town, Varun was seen at the Mumbai airport kissing Divya as she bid him adieu. They had hugged each other and then shared a kiss but with their masks on. The couple wore black and red ensembles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divya agarwal varun sood khatron ke khiladi

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor hang out together. See pic

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:56 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas reveals which brother he chose to call her after his accident

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:22 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP