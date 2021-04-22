Divya Agarwal slams trolls objectifying her new video: ‘Worried about the women around you perverts’

Reality television star Divya Agarwal, known for shows such as MTV Splitsvilla and Ace of Space, lashed out at trolls who criticised her new Instagram Reels video. Taking to Instagram Stories, she said that she would not take it down, just because some people felt she was showing too much skin in it. She also called them ‘perverts’.

“People commenting sh*t and objectifying me on my latest reel are the only ones that look at things in a certain way. When I shot and uploaded I saw nothing like it.. You think I’ll remove the reel after realising b**bs are seen? You are so wrong trust me I’m just worried about the women around you perverts!” she wrote.

Divya said that she is unfazed by such comments. “Censored the word so it's not reported and secondly I don't get affected at all. I want the girls to give them back and teach them a lesson every time these perverts speak rubbish,” she added.

Divya Agarwal's Instagram Stories.

In the past, too, Divya has clapped back at haters on social media. She was criticised for posting pictures from a photoshoot, days after she lost her father last year. At the time, she hit back saying, “I really don’t know what to say ... why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling.. It’s sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations.. maybe the world is so toxic right now.. they only want to see people cry.”

Divya was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10, along with Priyank Sharma. They fell in love during the show and got into a relationship. However, they broke up on national television, during his stint in Bigg Boss 11. She is currently dating her Ace of Space co-contestant Varun Sood.

