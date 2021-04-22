Home / Entertainment / Tv / Divya Agarwal slams trolls objectifying her new video: ‘Worried about the women around you perverts’
tv

Divya Agarwal slams trolls objectifying her new video: ‘Worried about the women around you perverts’

Divya Agarwal blasted those criticising her latest Instagram Reels video for being too revealing. “I’m just worried about the women around you perverts!” she wrote on Instagram Stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Divya Agarwal responded to the criticism for her new Instagram video.

Reality television star Divya Agarwal, known for shows such as MTV Splitsvilla and Ace of Space, lashed out at trolls who criticised her new Instagram Reels video. Taking to Instagram Stories, she said that she would not take it down, just because some people felt she was showing too much skin in it. She also called them ‘perverts’.

“People commenting sh*t and objectifying me on my latest reel are the only ones that look at things in a certain way. When I shot and uploaded I saw nothing like it.. You think I’ll remove the reel after realising b**bs are seen? You are so wrong trust me I’m just worried about the women around you perverts!” she wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti are friendship goals in new video

Sanket Bhosale opens up about jitters ahead of wedding to Sugandha Mishra

Actor Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19, shares post

Step inside Dipika, Shoaib's recently renovated home which is all about luxury

Divya said that she is unfazed by such comments. “Censored the word so it's not reported and secondly I don't get affected at all. I want the girls to give them back and teach them a lesson every time these perverts speak rubbish,” she added.

Divya Agarwal's Instagram Stories.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR despite loss against CSK, fans say ‘haar ke jeetne wale ko…’

In the past, too, Divya has clapped back at haters on social media. She was criticised for posting pictures from a photoshoot, days after she lost her father last year. At the time, she hit back saying, “I really don’t know what to say ... why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling.. It’s sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations.. maybe the world is so toxic right now.. they only want to see people cry.”

Divya was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10, along with Priyank Sharma. They fell in love during the show and got into a relationship. However, they broke up on national television, during his stint in Bigg Boss 11. She is currently dating her Ace of Space co-contestant Varun Sood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divya agarwal

Related Stories

tv

Troll shames Divya Agarwal for posting about ‘private’ things like periods, gets schooled in return

UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2020 05:24 PM IST
tv

Divya Agarwal loses father, mourns his death in heart-wrenching note: ‘You are always with me’

UPDATED ON OCT 28, 2020 05:56 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP