Divyanka Tripathi on shooting in old Delhi: ‘My team keeps on trying to hide me from people but...'

Divyanka Tripathi is currently shooting in old Delhi and her team often tries to hide her while reaching sets in e-rickshaws. She is shooting in Chandni Chowk in the national capital and has now said that while her team tries to hide her from people, she tries to peep out while commuting. (Also read: Divyanka Tripathi shares a romantic moment with husband Vivek Dahiya)

Divyanka has been sharing pictures from her Delhi trip on Instagram. She is in the national capital for a month-long shoot. One of her posts showed Divyanka sitting in an e-rickshaw. Other pictures showed the narrow lanes and rickshaws of old Delhi. She captioned the post, “Craving to roam these streets freely... Life thrives here." She also dropped a heart-eye emoji alongside the caption.

Divyanka told ETimes in a recent interview, "We are shooting in Delhi-6. I always wanted to experience it in person, so we have been going through Chandni Chowk ki gulliyans. We are shooting in the interiors of the area and the approach has been difficult, but that’s the whole fun of it. Reaching there in e-rickshaws, my team keeps trying to hide me from people and I keep trying to peep out. Chandni Chowk is beautiful; the way you see and experience life here is very different.” Divyanka also said that the street food makes her cheat on her diet.

In another Instagram post, Divyanka posed in a red kurta with floral prints as she “romanticised old Delhi. She wrote alongside her pics, ”Romanticising Delhi 6." Fans have showered her posts with love. One of them wrote, “These are such nice pictures. Your presence adds to the beauty of the city. ” Another one commented, “I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up.”

One of Divyanka Tripathi's post from Delhi.

One fan even thanked Divyanka for making them a better person and wrote on one of her posts, “When I was in problem, I just think if you're there in my place what would you do... And i found the best solution to get rid of it... Thank you for making me as the better person.”

