Divyanka Tripathi says she was typecast after her show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann: 'Producers told me no one will see you'

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi, rose to fame with her Zee TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka played Vidya Pratap Singh in the 2006 show. In a new interview, Divyanka talked about how she struggled to find work after the show. Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi says she was once told ‘you have to be with this director’ for a role, reveals threats to ruin career

Divyanka has also played Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the widely popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. Last year, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was the runner-up.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka talked about the rejections she faced at the start of her career. She said, “I never took them as rejections. I have always understood one thing, if I am not a part of the project, then that would have happened because there is no demand for my work. Maybe they need a person who looks or performs differently from me because main koi aloo toh hun nahin ke har sabzi mein ghul jaun (I am not a potato that blends with every vegetable).”

She added, “See you will be rejected when you are getting auditions, but what if you are not getting auditions at all? Especially after Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, I was typecast like Tulsi (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and Parvati (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii). So producers stopped casting me. They were like ‘You have become like Tulsi and Parvati, so we can’t cast you again, no one will see you’.”

Divyanka tied the knot with television actor Vivek Dahiya on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. They got engaged on January 16, 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON