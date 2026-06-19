Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Kanika Maheshwari slams rumours that she is divorced: ‘We are in long-distance marriage'

Television actor Kanika Maheshwari has put an end to rumours surrounding her personal life. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor clarified that she is not divorced and remains married to her husband, despite the couple living in different cities. Addressing the speculation, Kanika revealed that while they had considered divorce at one point, they eventually worked through their differences and continue to be together.

Kanika Maheshwari debunks divorce rumours

Kanika Maheshwari says she is still married to Ankur Ghai.

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In an episode of Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist, Kanika cleared the rumours about being divorced and said, “He is not even my ex. I am not divorced. I don't know who has spread this rumour. I am not divorced, mera kyun divorce karwana chahte ho yaar? (Why are you so keen on getting me divorced?) He is living in Delhi, and I am living in Bombay. We are still married.”

She admitted that she had filed for divorce in 2024 but added, “Voh satya hai lekin it got faded away. Woh bhi kisne leak karni mujhe nahi pata hai. Logon ne mujhe divorced hi bana diya (I don't even know who leaked that information. People have already declared me divorced). Actually, today, journalism has become a business. Nowadays, sell what is getting sold. We are living separately, we are in a long-distance marriage, but there's a different fun in romancing like this.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kanika added that she and her husband have worked through their challenges amicably and continue to navigate their differences together. Kanika also said that rekindling love requires constant self-growth, honest communication and being truthful with one's partner. About Kanika Maheshwari's marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanika added that she and her husband have worked through their challenges amicably and continue to navigate their differences together. Kanika also said that rekindling love requires constant self-growth, honest communication and being truthful with one's partner. About Kanika Maheshwari's marriage {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kanika tied the knot with businessman Ankur Ghai in January 2012. The couple embraced parenthood three years later, welcoming their son in 2015. Rumours about their separation first surfaced in 2023, followed by speculation that they had divorced in 2024. However, Kanika has now debunked those claims. About Kanika Maheshwari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanika tied the knot with businessman Ankur Ghai in January 2012. The couple embraced parenthood three years later, welcoming their son in 2015. Rumours about their separation first surfaced in 2023, followed by speculation that they had divorced in 2024. However, Kanika has now debunked those claims. About Kanika Maheshwari {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kanika made her acting debut in 2001 with the television show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. She later appeared in several popular shows, including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali and Piya Ka Ghar. However, it was Diya Aur Baati Hum that brought her widespread recognition and made her a household name. The show ran for over five years, making it one of the longest-running shows on television. Kanika is currently a part of the show Seher Hone Ko Hai, which also stars Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari in lead roles. The show airs on Colors TV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanika made her acting debut in 2001 with the television show Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. She later appeared in several popular shows, including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali and Piya Ka Ghar. However, it was Diya Aur Baati Hum that brought her widespread recognition and made her a household name. The show ran for over five years, making it one of the longest-running shows on television. Kanika is currently a part of the show Seher Hone Ko Hai, which also stars Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari in lead roles. The show airs on Colors TV. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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