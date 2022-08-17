Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Kanishka Soni 'marries herself', shares pics with sindoor: 'Don't need any man ever''

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Kanishka Soni has ‘married herself’ and shared an Instagram post to inform fans about the same. She also wrote that she does not need "any man ever". The development comes just months after Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu ruled news cycles after marrying herself. (Also read: Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Prachi Tehlan ties the knot with Rohit Saroha)

Kanishka posed in casual top and jeans for her post. She sported sindoor on her forehead and wore a simple mangalsutra for the picture as well. She shared the pics and wrote on Instagram, "Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting. I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower."

Later, she also posted a song for social media users, who criticised her for the move. Kanishka is also a singer, and came to public life as a singer before she began working as an actor. Sharing a video that features her with sindoor and mangalsutra, singing the song, Kanishka wrote, To #facebook #hecker who had problem with my #selfmarried looks & gave me punishment of staying away from #facebook #fans and #friends teri har bhool me kahin shayad hum bhi shamil hai Gunehgaron meee (It is your fault, but perhaps I am involved too)."

Apart from Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kanishka has worked in several mythological shows including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Pavitra Rishta, Mahabharat and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan. She was also seen in Begusarai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Kanishka made her acting debut with the 2013 Tamil film Pathayeram Kodi, and later worked in the Telugu film Devaraya.

Kanishka also participated in the reality show Bathroom Singer in 2007. She also appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 and Crime Patrol.

